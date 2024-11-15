Iran's envoy submits credentials to king of Sweden

Faghani conveyed President Masoud Pezeshkian's warm greetings to the King of Sweden.

The unfortunate developments in the Middle East and its long-term human and environmental consequences, negotiation to solve problems, the growing concerns about the adverse consequences of climate change and environmental destruction, and the need to respect the sacred and religious values ​​of different religions were among topics discussed in this meeting.

Faghani was the head of the Department of Western Europe in the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran's ambassador to Tajikistan, head of Afghanistan's headquarters and head of the Department of European Institutions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

