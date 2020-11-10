Tehran, Islamabad share common concerns: Analyst

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will be heading a high-profile delegation to Pakistan on Tuesday.

In an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Pir Mohammad Mollazehi commented on the visit, noting that he is to exchange views on regional and global developments as well as bilateral relations with senior Pakistani officials during the visit.

He also touched upon the US policy to bolster the influence of the Zionist Regime in the region and Arab countries and said that the normalization of the relations between the UAE , Bahrain , Sudan , and even Saudi Arabia with the Zionist Regime that took place upon the order of the US President Donald Trump is a serious security concern both for Tehran and Islamabad which will be at the heart of consultations during discussions.

The expert on regional issues recalled Pakistan's multi-billion dollar income from its labor force in the Persian Gulf countries and added: "On the other hand, India has close relations with the Zionist Regime and in this context, Tel Aviv's proximity to Arab countries threatens Islamabad's interests in these countries."

Referring to the political tension between Iran and the UAE after normalization of relations with the Zionist Regime, Mollazehi pointed out that Pakistan could play a role in reducing US sanctions and providing the commodities needed by Iran through border transactions .

Zarif in a Twitter message on Monday outlined details of his upcoming tour to Pakistan as "Top-level talks on bilateral & regional issues with brothers FM @SMQureshiPTI, Army Chief Gen. Bajwa & PM @ImranKhanPTI tomo in Pakistan."

"Visit follows #IqbalDay, celebrating great Islamic scholar, intl poet & tireless promoter of Muslim unity who ties together our two nations," he added.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish