FM spox: Zarif to depart for Pakistan tomorrow

Speaking in Monday press conference which was held online, Khatibzadeh said that Zarif is to head a high-ranking political and economic delegation and will have meetings with Pakistani political and military officials.

Zarif is to meet with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he added.

Elaborating on the recent diplomatic developments, he said that Zarif participated in the inauguration ceremony of Bolivian President-elect Luis Arce on November 8 and held phone contacts with Nicaraguan and Chilean counterparts.

Zarif had also visited Cuba and Venezuela, he noted.

Khatibzadeh said that Iran-Russia-India tripartite meeting on Afghanistan peace process was held in Russia.

Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons also traveled to Tehran, he added.

