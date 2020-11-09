FM spox: Iran policymaking not on US election campaign

Asked about remarks made by Biden's advisor and setting conditions for Iran, he said that he is not aware of who has made such remarks and that is not a criterion for us. Election campaign promises cannot be the basis for judgment, he noted.

Khatibzadeh said that Iran believes that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is the fruit of 10-year intensive talks of Iran with five permanent members of UN plus Germany.

It is a joint comprehensive plan of action that has become legally binding by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Khatibzadeh said.

Iran has always stated that JCPOA is related to the past and it is not possible to re-open it, he said adding that the US has been the violator of UNSCR 2231, has pulled out of the deal and has inflicted heavy damages on to Iranian economy.

Commenting on the US' elections' message, Khatibzadeh said the message has been echoed in Washington and the world has reacted to it.

An administration has destroyed the international norms and exercised outright bullying the international community, he added.

Khatibzadeh noted that US elections have a great message for the world and as the Iranian foreign minister said "Betting on outsiders to provide security is never a good gamble."

Some regional states are still thinking of buying security and loyalty and pay attention to lobbies in other countries.

Khatibzadeh said that however, Iran has extended a hand of friendship to neighbors.

Iranian diplomat urged those countries which have made themselves isolated to come back to build collective regional security ourselves.

Tehran-Washington ties are a significant chapter in Iran's foreign policy, he said adding that the Trump administration has taken a false way and maximum pressure led to maximum failure.

After the US terrorist attack to assassinate Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani Iran showed necessary reactions and responded to the attack.

US has still time for distancing from its defeated policies and the legacy left behind against the Iranian nation.

He called for a change of thoughts, opinion and behavior toward Iran and the international community, saying that the US must pay compensation for losses as three necessary changes.

In response to a question of whether any connection has been made with the American team before and after the victory of Joe Biden, he said basically, Iran will have no connection with anybody beyond the issues related to JCPOA.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman referred to remarks made by an Israeli minister with regard to war between Iran and Israel after the victory of Biden, saying Israeli officials are warmonger but they want to wage war with American soldiers' blood.

If they could, they would have done it on their borders with Lebanon and Syria, he noted.

Israel has gained its life and prestige by creating a crisis, he said, adding that the other pillar of this regime is Iranophobia.

Khatibzadeh said that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to head a high-ranking political and economic delegation and will have meetings with Pakistani political and military officials.

Zarif is to meet with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he added.

