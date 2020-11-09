Tehran’s Milad Tower to go blue on World Pneumonia Day

According to Milad Tower public relations, Milad Tower will be lit up blue on World Pneumonia Day on November 12 from 9 pm to 10 pm along with 47 countries, 149 cities and 205 other monuments around the world.

Pneumonia is the single biggest infectious killer of adults and children – claiming the lives of 2.5 million, including 672,000 children, in 2019.

This year World Pneumonia Day – on 12 November 2020 – will be held during a global pandemic that is dramatically increasing pneumonia deaths from COVID-19 and other causes.

COVID-19 could add 1.9 million to the death toll this year. This could increase ‘all-cause’ pneumonia deaths by more than 75%. No other infection causes this burden of death.

Disruptions to healthcare services are estimated to cause up to an additional 2.3 million child deaths – 35% from pneumonia and newborn sepsis.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish