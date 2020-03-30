Milad Tower illuminates with green lights to appreciate medics

Meanwhile, people appreciated the medics in interviews broadcast in parallel with laser show on Milad Tower.

Milad Tower, also known as the Tehran Tower, is a multi-purpose tower in Tehran, Iran. It is the sixth-tallest tower and the 24th-tallest freestanding structure in the world.

It is standing at 435 meters from the base to the tip of the antenna. Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani hailed round-clock efforts of the doctors and nurses, saying that the medical community is at the forefront of battling coronavirus.

"I am thankful to them, as they are on the scene with all in their power. Day and night, they continue their work with a short break for rest," he said.

No doubt that the Iranian nation will never forget the sacrifices of the dear doctors and nurses, he said.‌

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease including shutdown of schools and universities and cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. Iran is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

