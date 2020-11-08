China Import Expo, chance for fostering Beijing-Tehran ties

About 28 Iranian companies are present in the annual CIIE underway in Shanghai on central coast of China.

The number of the Iranian participants with 100 percent increase compared with the previous year indicates that Iranian businesspersons have targeted to boost economic relations with China.

In this regard, Iran's Consul General in Shanghai Ramezan Parvaz says that pandemic created problem for presence of the Iranian companies in the CIIE so that few of them have taken part in the big economic event.

He noted that about 15 knowledge-based companies from Iran have presented technologies and know-how in the Chinese expo.

About the importance of the exhibition, Iran's Ambassador to Beijing Mohammad Keshavarz-zadeh says that it is an opportunity for strengthening Iran-China interactions.

The ambassador said he believes that holding such an exhibition in the pandemic era is an indication of China's determination to open the doors of its market to the world.

Due to follow up health protocols, online trade will play a leading role in keeping the CIIE active this year, the ambassador added.

He said that Iran introduces its cultural and industrial products to the exhibition.

In a related development, chairman of Iran-China chamber of commerce Majid-Reza Hariri said that the China exhibition encourages world to develop economy.

Experts believe that China expo prepares the ground for rich and poor countries to advance win-win cooperation.

The 3rd CIIE creates an opportunity for businesspersons from world countries to continue international economic cooperation which had halted to large extent due to the pandemic.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish