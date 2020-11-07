Wind power to generate 30 MW more electricity by year-end

Mohammad Satkin said an interview with IRNA on Saturday that located in the Mil-e Nader village in Zabol City, the wind farm will have 20 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 2.5 megawatts, manufactured by Iranian company.

Use of such wind power plants in Mil-e Nader village in Zabol City can help market this kind of power plant in Sistan-Baluchestan province and is an example of attracting investment, he said

According to him, a 25-kilometer transmission line will connect turbines of the wind farm to the national grid.

"There is no plan to exchange energy generated by the plant with Afghanistan at present, but it is an example of developing such joint capacities that will contribute to development," he said.

According to media and statistics, winds blow from end of May to late September in the east and southeast of the Iranian Plateau, particularly in Sistan-Baluchestan. Typical wind speed is 30-40 kilometers per hour, but occasionally exceeds 100-110 km, and when the winds start blowing, it makes executive works impossible to continue and install the turbines.

Under construction on 20 hectares, the wind farm is located in the Mil-e-Nader village in Zabol County and it is the first large wind farm in the southeastern region.

Upon completion, it will have a total capacity of 50 MW, with 20 wind turbines each with a capacity of 2.5 MW. The project is expected to cost $70 million.

One MW wind power can produce up to 3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a year. When operational, Mil-e Nader farm will generate up to 150 million kilo-watt hours a year.

With abundance of wind, Zabol has huge potential for producing high volumes of electricity with wind turbines. The city is near the Afghan border and if electricity output goes up, increasing power export to the neighbors would be possible.

Northern areas of the underdeveloped Sistan-Baluchestan Province are suitable for large wind farm

