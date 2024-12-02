Araqchi recounts unforgettable evening in Damascus

Araghchi took to his X social media network on Monday morning to share his remarkable moment during his short stay in the Syrian capital and interaction with ordinary people there.

After an important meeting with the President of Syria, and a delightful pilgrimage to the shrine of Hazrat Ruqayyah (SA), we ate the city's famous shawarma at the Dajajati restaurant in the Mezzeh area alongside the warm-hearted people of Damascus, he wrote in Arabic and posted along with some pictures.

Shawarma can be found everywhere, but the authentic shawarma belongs to Damascus, which dates back more than a century, Araghchi added while referring to Dajajati Restaurant which is a famous hotspot for tourists and locals and is located in Damascus' upscale Mezzeh Neighborhood.

