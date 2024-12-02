Russia reports killing of hundreds more terrorists in Syria

IRNA citing Syrian TV reported on Sunday night that the Syrian army also destroyed 63 armored vehicles used by terrorists in the countryside of three flashpoint regions in northern and western Syria.

The Syrian army, backed by Russian fighter jets, has been able to attack 1,300 terrorists affiliated with the Nusra Front (Tahrir al-Sham) in the past four days, media reports said.

According to this report, the Syrian and Russian air forces also carried out a joint airstrike on Sunday evening, targeting a gathering of terrorist commanders and members near the Al-Hamdaniya Stadium in Aleppo province, which resulted in the killing and wounding of dozens of terrorists and their leaders.

Also, the Syrian al-Thawra news agency reported that a group of terrorists were ambushed by villagers after they entered al-Zaghba village, located in the northeastern countryside of Hama.

They (terrorists) thought the village was uninhabited, but were surprised by the ambush of the village youth and all of them were killed and their car and equipment were confiscated, the report added.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim, the Chief of Staff of the Syrian Army, on the orders of President Bashar al-Assad paid a visit to northern areas of Hama province today (Sunday) which have been cleared of terrorists.

4399