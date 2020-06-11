Iran's ambassador attends Romanian online energy conference

According to the Iranian Embassy to Romania, the conference, held in Bucharest on Thursday, focused on various issues, including strategic policies on how to improve situation in the European Union after the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as strategic policies on the investment of the state-owned energy companies.

During the conference, Iran's Ambassador to Romania Morteza Abutalebi dealt with Iran's capabilities in the field of energy, positive background of Iran-Romania relations, strategic policies of the two countries in the field of energy transfer and Iran's unique geographical location in transferring energy from the Middle East to Europe.

He also hailed capabilities of the Iranian companies in pipe laying operations, production, equipment and repair of power transmission towers, gas and steam turbines, wind turbines, spare parts for turbines and construction and installation of thermal and water generators.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish