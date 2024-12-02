Palestinians conduct 12 anti-Israel operations in occupied West Bank in 24 hrs

The anti-Israel acts were conducted in line with Al-Aqsa Storm Operation which was launched by the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement against the regime in Gaza in October last year.

The latest operations in the West Bank included shooting, armed clashes, and throwing explosives and stones at Israeli forces, Ma’an news agency reported early on Monday.

In one of those operations in Sir in southeast of Jenin, a military vehicle of the Israeli regime was seriously damaged, the news agency reported.

At least four Palestinians were killed during clashes between resistance forces and Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Sunday. The regime has so far refused to hand over the bodies of those martyrs.

Amid the escalation, Zionist newspaper Maariv warned that the West Bank is turning into a main battlefield as Israeli forces continue their attacks against Palestinian youths in the occupied territories.

