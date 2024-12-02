Syria terrorist attacks tied to Zionists’ defeat in Lebanon: Iran envoy

According to the Syrian newspaper al-Qassiyoun on Sunday, Hossein Akbari argued that the terrorist attacks in Syria began simultaneously with the announcement of a ceasefire in southern Lebanon.

He added it is widely acknowledged that the ceasefire in southern Lebanon was a defeat for the Israeli regime and a victory for Hezbollah, adding that at the same time, the terrorists commenced their operations in Syria.

He continued by stating that possessing advanced equipment by the HTS mercenaries indicates their connection with Western states.

The Iranian ambassador also stated that the objective of the fresh attacks is revenge against Syria due to this country’s support for the Axis of Resistance and Hezbollah in Lebanon and that the United States is also seeking to exert pressure on the Syrian government through the southern governorates.

Following the arrival of fresh foreign mercenaries and supported by certain states, terrorist groups launched a wide-range attack on the positions of the Syrian army in the northwestern, western, and southwestern regions of Aleppo early Wednesday.

This military operation by the terrorists against the Syrian army positions violated the ceasefire agreement established in 2020, as this area falls under the de-escalation agreement signed with Turkiye’s guarantee in Kazakhstan’s city of Astana, which includes areas in Idlib, the outskirts of Aleppo, and parts of Hama and Lattakia.

4208**9417