Qassam Brigades destroy Israeli tank, bulldozer in northern Gaza

Tehran, IRNA—The military wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, has announced that it destroyed an Israeli army bulldozer and a Merkava tank in the north of Gaza in its recent operations against the Zionist regime.

The al-Qassam Brigades announced on Monday that they had conducted a combined ambush against the Israeli occupying regime's soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades' fighters also targeted an Israeli D9 army bulldozer in Saftawi, northern Gaza, with a bomb last Friday.

It added that it had targeted and destroyed a Merkava tank in the same area on Saturday morning with a Shuwaz bomb.

They reported a combined ambush against Israeli forces and military equipment at the intersection of Awad Tower in Al-Janina neighborhood in the east of Gaza.

The Al-Qassam emphasized that this operation, carried out on November 22, was to avenge Martyr Yahya al-Sinwar, the former head of Hamas's political Bureau in Gaza.

