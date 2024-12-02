Israeli army continues truce violations in Lebanon: Report

According to a report by the New Arab, the Israeli violations vary between artillery shelling, warplanes and drones, drone flights, machine gun fire, incursions, bulldozing roads, and setting fire to and crushing cars.

On Sunday, French diplomats reported 52 Israeli violations of the ceasefire in 24 hours, which killed three Lebanese civilians

The New Arab also noted that in-person education returned to public and private schools in Lebanon on Monday morning, after a hiatus that varied in duration from one school to another.

The development came despite the fact that many schools were destroyed or severely damaged as a result of being located in cities and villages located in areas targeted by Israel.

Last Wednesday, a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah went into force, under which Israeli troops are required to withdraw from southern Lebanon and Lebanon’s army to deploy in the region.

