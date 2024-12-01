President Assad hosts Iran FM, says Syria determined to uproot terrorism

Assad hosted Araghchi in Damascus on Sunday evening hours after the top Iranian diplomat arrived in the Syrian capital on the first leg of a regional tour that will take him to several countries.

President Assad affirmed his country’s determination to powerfully and decisively fight terrorist organizations across Syrian territory.

“The Syrian people have in the past years managed to confront all forms of terrorism, and today they are determined more than any other time to uproot it”, he said.

Assad added that uprooting terrorist groups in Syria, which he said have foreign support, will also help protect stability and security of all regional countries.

The top Iranian diplomat, on his part, expressed assurance that Syria will defeat terrorist groups and their supporters, saying that the Arab country has in the past years overcome issues that were much more difficult than the current developments.

Araghchi also conveyed a message from high-ranking Iranian officials that the Islamic Republic will firmly support Syria in its fight against terrorism.

Following talks with Bashar al-Assad, the Iranian foreign minister hailed the Syrian president for his courage and resilience.

Speaking with reporters, Araghchi said that the Syrian president has the same courage and resilience he had in the past years during which his government managed to defeat terrorist groups.

The Iranian foreign minister also said that he had a “good and important” meeting with Assad, and held “friendly and frank” talks with him.

