Iranian scholar bags IWAIS award

The award was granted to the Iranian professor for his valuable efforts and research in the atmospheric icing field.

Dehkordi has so far received 30 other prestigious awards.

The first IWAIS was held in Hanover, US IN 1982 and then in the Czech Republic, Japan, China, France, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, UK, and Canada.

Dehkordi has been a member of the IWAIS consultative committee and has also been its chairman.

"Atmospheric icing of structures is a serious challenge affecting a wide variety of man-made structures and activities, such as land, marine and air transportation, electric power networks, wind turbines, telecommunication networks, and work environment in affected areas," according to IWAIS website.

"The primary mission of IWAIS, the International Workshop on Atmospheric Icing of Structures, is to bring together leading researchers and industry representatives to facilitate exchange and interaction in view of finding practical and economical solutions to the disruptive effects of atmospheric icing."

"A list, information, and proceedings of some previous conferences, can be found at previous conferences. The diversity of the locations of the past IWAIS workshops illustrates the extent of impacts of atmospheric icing."

