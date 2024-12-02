Palestinian journalist martyred in northern Gaza

Maisara Salah was injured near Awni Al-Harthani School in northern Gaza after heavy Israeli shelling targeted the school, which was sheltering hundreds of displaced people, Quds News Network reported on Monday.

Despite relentless efforts by medical teams at Kamal Adwan Hospital to save his life, the Israeli regime refused to allow his transfer to other hospitals in Gaza City to receive essential treatment, the network added.

“Salah passed away due to delayed treatment, and his transfer was only permitted after his death.”

Quds News Network said that it holds the Israeli occupation army fully responsible for the death of Salah, who was killed twice: once by direct injury and again by being denied timely medical care.

The number of journalists killed in Gaza has reached 192 since the start of the war in the Palestinian enclave in October 2023.

The death toll from Israel's relentless assaults on Gaza has also risen to 44,363. More than 105,000 others have been injured too.

7129**4194