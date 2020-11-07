Azeri president’s aide rejects MP’s baseless remarks against Iran

According to a Friday evening report by the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan, following the unfounded remarks made by one Azeri parliamentarian against Iran, Hajiev said the parliamentarian’s baseless assertions were far from official views.

Saying that the necessary admonitions have been given to the parliamentarian, the Azeri official added that Baku is highly appreciative of the supports offered to his country by the friendly and brotherly country of Iran as well as its honest and fair stances about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He said that as stated before, officials in Azerbaijan appreciate Iran's constructive and fair stances and regard them as the token of its good faith.

He stressed that the remarks made by the lawmaker are not the official stance of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has already referred to the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a bitter event.

“This war is a bitter incident and it threatens the security of the entire region,” he said.

On Thursday, Azerbaijan Foreign ministry in a statement appreciated Ayatollah Khamenei's remarks on the importance of preserving Azerbaijan territorial integrity.

The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh started in 1988 and led to military conflict in 1992. Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed clashes on the border between the two countries in early October, each blaming the other for the violence. Nagorno-Karabakh has been a bone of contention between the two countries over the past decades.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group, consisting of the US, Russia, and France. But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have failed so far.

