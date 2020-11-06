Nov 6, 2020, 10:26 PM
Iran's envoy condemns terror attack in Kabul University

Tehran, Nov 6, IRNA -- Iranian Foreign Ministry's special assistant for Afghanistan affairs Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian in a telephone talk late on Friday with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar denounced terrorist attack in Kabul University that left dozens killed and wounded.

Taherian also expressed sympathy with Afghan people and government.

He also elaborated on the results of the recent meeting of the representatives of Iran, Russia and India on Afghanistan's affairs in Moscow, Taherian also discussed other issues such as Iran's support for peace and security in the country during the phone conversation.

Last Monday, three armed assailants stormed Kabul University after a bomb blast killed a number of students at the university, killing 35 students and wounding more than 40 others.

