Nov 5, 2020, 11:34 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 84100297
0 Persons

Tags

Video mapping projected on Azadi Tower to sympathize with Afghanistan

Video mapping projected on Azadi Tower to sympathize with Afghanistan

Tehran, Nov 5, IRNA – Tehran Municipality implemented a video mapping late on Thursday on the iconic Azadi Tower in southwest Tehran to express solidarity with Afghan people over the recent deadly terror attack in Kabul University.

The video mapping was projected on the tower in presence of the Afghanistan's Ambassador to Tehran Abdolghafor Lival.

The screening of the Afghan flag and images with the hashtag "#Where are you dear father" is part of the mapping video that was performed on Tehran's Azadi Tower.

Last Monday, three armed assailants stormed Kabul University after a bomb blast killed a number of students at the university, killing 35 students and wounding more than 40 others.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 17 =