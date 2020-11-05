Video mapping projected on Azadi Tower to sympathize with Afghanistan

The video mapping was projected on the tower in presence of the Afghanistan's Ambassador to Tehran Abdolghafor Lival.

The screening of the Afghan flag and images with the hashtag "#Where are you dear father" is part of the mapping video that was performed on Tehran's Azadi Tower.

Last Monday, three armed assailants stormed Kabul University after a bomb blast killed a number of students at the university, killing 35 students and wounding more than 40 others.

