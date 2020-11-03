Culture minister condemns terror attack on Kabul University

He made the remarks in a tweet on Tuesday in reaction to terrorist attack on Kabul University on Monday which left 20 students killed.

While ten day ago, 20 Afghan students were killed in a terror attack and yesterday (Monday) 20 university students were killed by the terrorists, he said.

The US military and allied governments came to Afghanistan in 2001 under the pretext of fighting terrorism. The record of two decades of presence is black and destructive, Salehi said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish