Iran’s envoy safe & sound following blast in Afghanistan

Gunmen attacked the campus in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Monday following a bomb blast as Afghan and Iranian officials were touring a book exhibition there.

At least eight innocent civilians were injured, the media reported.

The Taliban has denied their fighters were involved in the attack.

Meantime, Spokesman for the Afghanistan Ministry of Higher Education Hamid Obaidi said that gunfire erupted prior to the arrival of government officials for the opening of the book exhibition.

