Nov 2, 2020, 4:29 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84097068
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s envoy safe & sound following blast in Afghanistan

Iran’s envoy safe & sound following blast in Afghanistan

Tehran, Nov 2, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian is safe and sound after a bomb blast in the capital city of Kabul on Monday, as a book exhibition was being held by Afghan and Iranian officials there.

Gunmen attacked the campus in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Monday following a bomb blast as Afghan and Iranian officials were touring a book exhibition there.

At least eight innocent civilians were injured, the media reported.

The Taliban has denied their fighters were involved in the attack.

Meantime, Spokesman for the Afghanistan Ministry of Higher Education Hamid Obaidi said that gunfire erupted prior to the arrival of government officials for the opening of the book exhibition.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 8 =