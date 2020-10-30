Birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) celebrated in Pakistan

The day called as Eid-Milad is the observance of the Prophet's birth anniversary which is commemorated in Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

The Sunni Muslims celebrate the occasion on 12th Rabi' al-awwal (Dec 1, 2017) while Shi'a Muslims regard 17th Rabi' al-awwal as the accepted date.

The day dawned with thirty one guns salute at the federal capital and twenty one guns salute at all the provincial capitals.

Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country were offered in the mosques after Fajr prayers.

There was a public holiday on the occasion.

In connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi, a National Conference was held in Islamabad under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

President Dr. Arif Alvi on the occasion strongly condemned the attacks being made on the holy personalities of Islam in the European countries saying they have no realization and regard for the sentiments of Muslims.

He said patronage of blasphemous acts in those countries at the state level including the statement of the French President will only create friction in their own societies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the conference said Pakistan will take the lead in engaging with the leaders of the Muslim world to effectively counter the surge of Islamophobia in the western world.

He said he has already written letters to the heads of Muslim countries and he will personally contact them to evolve a common strategy against Islamophobia.

The Prime Minister said we also believe in freedom of expression but hurting the sentiments of others under its garb is not permissible.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Tahir Ashrafi urged the UN to pass legislation for the sanctity of holy Prophets.

On the day Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions and rallies were also taken out different parts of the country.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said our respect for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad will increase against any blasphemous attempt in the world.

He said the statement of French President backing the publication of blasphemous caricatures has hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world.

As part of the celebrations, the government has decided to observe Ishq-e-Rasool Week from tomorrow.

Mosques, buildings, markets, streets and homes have been decorated and illuminated with colorful lights and buntings.

People have also decorated their houses with colorful lights and green flags to show their immeasurable love with the Last Prophet.

Radio Pakistan and other media houses broadcasted special programs underlining different features of the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Meanwhile the people also took to the streets in different parts of the country to condemn the blasphemy to the Prophet.

Shia and Sunni Muslims in large and small cities of Pakistan chanted Labik ya Rasoolullah, and condemned the disrespect to the Prophet of Islam and the seditionist position of the French president.

Demonstrations were held in the cities of Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and other Pakistani metropolises.

A large rally attended by senior Shia and Sunni clerics was also held in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab, with thousands of participants chanting slogans against France and its president.

Leaders of Pakistani religious parties and figures stressed the need for Muslim nations to be vigilant against the conspiracies of common enemies and their efforts to provoke the sentiments of the Islamic world during a special speech on Unity Week programs.

Religious leaders condemned the silence of the international community and human rights organizations for hurting the sentiments of Muslims in Western countries under the pretext of so-called freedom of expression.

Leaders of Pakistan's political and religious parties in messages on the occasion of Unity Week stressed the need to continue resisting enemy conspiracies to tarnish the image of the kind and peaceful religion of Islam and to condemn anti-Islamism in the West, including denouncing the recent stances of French officials.

