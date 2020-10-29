Pakistan hoping to extend electricity imports from Iran

About 18 years ago in 2002, Iran and Pakistan signed the first agreement on the import of 34 MW of electricity, later which was increased to 74 MW, and now this figure has reached 104 MW.

In 2018, it was announced that a 220 kV transmission line is under construction in the area of ​​Chabahar, which, if completed, could increase electricity exports to Pakistan and the port of Gwadar in Balochistan to 300 MW.

At present, 104 MW of electricity is exported from Iran to Pakistan through a 132 kV transmission line that runs from Jakigur, Sistan-Balouchestan, Iran, to the Mand region of Pakistan.

According to the report, the eastern neighbor's urgent need for electricity and easy access to Iran’s energy capacity led the Pakistani government to continue importing electricity from Iran at 104 MW and extend the contract with Tavanir Company (Iran Power Generation and Transmission).

The Ministry of Finance of Pakistan in statement said that a high-level meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee chaired by Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, was held during which the electricity imports from Iran was examined.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Government of Pakistan has issued a permit to extend the contract for the import of 104 MW of electricity from Iran, while the Islamic Republic in recent years has announced its readiness to increase electricity exports to Pakistan to 3,000 MW.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Law and Justice is scheduled to complete the legal process of renewal of the contract for the import of electricity from Iran, after which the agreement will be officially signed with Tavanir Iran and its deadline will be extended until December 31, 2021.

During a visit to Pakistan in May 2016, Tavanir Iran Company's the then Deputy Planning Director said in an interview with IRNA in Islamabad: "According to the plans and agreements made, Iran's electricity exports to Pakistan will increase to 200 MW."

**Iran a cheap and easy source of energy for Pakistan

Pakistan is suffering from an escalating energy shortage crisis, with the Islamic Republic of Iran repeatedly announcing its readiness to supply Pakistan's most important source of energy, including gas, electricity, oil and petroleum products, to resolve the country's energy crisis.

Although the current government of Pakistan has made every effort to reduce the energy shortage crisis in the country and has launched several power plant projects in recent years.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, with its large oil and gas reserves, has always pursued effective policies for cooperation with neighboring countries, especially Pakistan.

Iran has not only announced its readiness to supply cheap and uninterrupted energy to Pakistan, but is also ready to increase the current level of electricity transmission to the neighboring country to 3,000 MW.

Pakistani experts and the media have repeatedly called on their government to take advantage of Iran's energy potential, especially to receive cheap energy from the neighboring country.

"Pakistan is considering several plans to deepen cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Pakistan’s Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said in August 2019, emphasizing the development of joint energy and energy cooperation with Iran.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish