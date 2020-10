"UN@75 should contain its host, which spent 220 of its 244-year year history in war, & since 1945 alone waged—& mostly lost—39 military & 120 economic wars vs anyone refusing to submit to its whims," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

"Reality: No one wins in a war," he added.

9376**2050

