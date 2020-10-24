Pakistan examines aspects of lifting arms embargo from Iran

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said this while answering a question by IRNA about the position of the Pakistani government regarding the lifting of an arms embargo on Iran on the sidelines of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations in Islamabad.

“There are two types of sanctions on Iran, some are the UN sanctions and the others are the US sanctions, US sanctions are still in place,” he said.

Qureshi expressing his views said on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) there is some difference in the position of the US and other signatories of the agreement.

Pakistan's foreign minister said we will examine all aspects of the lifting of the UN arms embargo from Iran.

He added Pakistan is a responsible country and fully aware of its international obligations and would not like to violate any international sanctions.

“Iran is our neighbor with whom we have historical and close ties so we will move forward keeping in view all these things in our mind,” said Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Earlier Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri responding to a question of IRNA during his Weekly Press Briefing, about the lifting of the arms embargo on Iran said Pakistan enjoys deep-rooted ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran and desires strong cooperation with the friendly state in all areas.

