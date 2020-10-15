Pakistan stresses policy of constructive engagement with Iran

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri responding to a question, during his Weekly Press Briefing, in Islamabad on Thursday said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is an example of how complex international issues can be resolved through the diplomatic channels.

“On snapback sanctions, you must have seen the statements of other security council members so there is no consensus on the matter,” he said.

Chaudhri went on to say Pakistan always believes in the policy of engagement with Iran rather than the measure of sanctions.

Earlier the spokesperson had stated that there is no change in Pakistan’s principles position on the JCPOA.

Donald Trump administration has used all its efforts to escalate pressure on Iran, and in its latest effort in August introduced a resolution extending the arms embargo against the country. The US-sponsored resolution was rejected by the UNSC members.

A month after the US action, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that international sanctions against Iran have now returned after the deadline set by Security Council Resolution 2231.

But the international community has once again opposed the US move.

