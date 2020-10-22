Pakistan desires close cooperation with Iran in all areas

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri responding to a question of IRNA during his Weekly Press Briefing, in Islamabad on Thursday about lifting of arms embargo on Iran said both countries have a desire to further strengthen the relations.

“Pakistan and Iran have close cooperative relations based on shared history and we continue working closely with Iran in all areas,” he said.

“We intend to enhance our trade with Iran,” he said.

Expressing his views, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan has excellent relations with Iran and both countries have a desire to further strengthen the relations.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan last week in a statement said Tehran has considered free trade and interaction with other countries, especially its neighbors, as an important right and principle in its foreign policy and will implement it in accordance with the UN Charter and Resolutions.

It added obviously, with the expiration of the five-year period and termination of the restrictions set out in UN Security Council Resolution 2231, there are no legitimate and legal obstacles to military cooperation and related financial transactions between the two neighboring countries, Iran and Pakistan.

“Therefore, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan, while emphasizing the importance of its neighborly relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, announces the removal of military and financial restrictions on the subject of this statement, calling for further expansion of public, trade, economic, monetary- Financial and political relations with this neighbourly and brother country and welcomes any offers and facilities in this regard,” it said.

