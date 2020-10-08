Culture minister condoles demise of veteran vocalist Shajarian

"The death of the eternal song of Iran, Maestro Mohammad Reza Shajarian, caused deep grief and regret. Shajarian is the symbol of genuine Iranian music and one of the symbols of the artistic identity of the land," the message read.

Diverse aspects of the late maestro, along with his unparalleled intelligence in choosing suitable sections from treasure of the precious Persian poetry and literature, immortalized his song and music, it added.

Salehi said in his message that an important part of Iranian literature found its way into the ears and souls of the young and adolescent generation with his songs, which made them familiar with the wisdom and literature of the resourceful land.

At the end of the message the minister offered condolences on the loss of the noted artist to the great artistic community of the country, the general public and especially the family of Maestro Shajarian, and wished the departed soul rest in peace.

Master Shajarian succumbed to cancer at age 80 in Tehran on Thursday.

8072**2050

