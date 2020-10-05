Lorestan Province; Treasure of medicinal herbs

Zagros Mountains has been called as poorly understood features, capabilities in terms of snow water supply and even medicine of their residents so that the capacities of this wonderful region can be surprising to all.

According to some statistics, there are more than 1700 plant species in the Zagros region, of which more than 400 plant species, including medicinal plants, are unique in this region.

On the other hand, Lorestan province in with specific geographical position in the center of Zagros mountain is a unique research center in the field of medicinal herbs which included many species.

Lorestan province is located in the west of Iran, between 46° 51′ and 50° 3′ east of the Greenwich meridian and 32° 37′ and 34° and 22′ north of the equator. This province has 4 different climates (semidry, semihumid temperate, semihumid cold, and altitudinal climate).

Lorestan province with unique plant diversity and climatic conditions in both tropical and cold regions, which caused many medicinal plants to grow in this province.

on the other hand, Lorestan province in terms of climate diversity is one of the unique regions in Iran in the case of medicine Plants, this is due to the diversity of medicinal plants in the province. ~~~ according to some statistics, more than 100 plant species with abundant medicinal properties are known in Lorestan province.

The most important medicinal plants in the province include "Allium stipitatum, Tragacanth, Descurainia sophia, Chamomile, Fennel, Rhubarb, Spear Thistle, Common sage, licorice and other important plant species that are medical, industrial, and scented are scattered across the province and are produced in the agricultural sector as well, we can also refer to garlic, anise, coriander, canola, and canola.

the trend of using herbal medicines, especially in recent years, is increasing which one of the most important reasons that can be proved the side effects of chemical medicines, one of the characteristics of these plants is the ability to grow in many soils and even the possibility of cultivating in apartments.

Lorestan province due to climate diversity has the most suitable climate for the cultivation of medicinal plants. Cultivation of medicinal and greenhouse crops, in addition to improving business, can cause economic development and prosperity in this region.

