Gahar Lake; Beautiful Tourist Resort in Lorestan of Iran

Gahar Lake is located beside the Oshtorankouh massif in the Zagros range in Lorestan province. It is 2360m above the sea level,1700m long and 500m wide. The depth of the lake is 28m maximum. The area is one of the few ones in Iran that has been under good protection lately so the environment and flora look almost virgin. Gahar lake is among the best sample of lakes that has been appeared due to the landslide. Lorestan Province, Iran. May 13, 2020. IRNA/Milad Bagheri.
