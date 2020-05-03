90-year-old woman defeats COVID-19 in western Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Hamzeh Tulabi said that due to having coronavirus infection symptoms and after her COVID-19 test was positive, all health protocols were implemented for the mentioned patient.

She was under treatment in Valian Hospital and was discharged after one week, he added.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected millions of people across the world.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that some 47 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and that 78,422 people out of a total of 97,424 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered while unfortunately total number of deaths reached 6,203.

