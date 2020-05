Falak-ol-Aflak Castle is a historical castle located on a stony hillock in the midst of the city of Khorramabad. It is one of the world's architectural masterpieces. It hosts domestic and foreign tourists every year.The recent earthquake in Lorestan province (western Iran) caused damage to Falak-ol-Aflak Castle and the ancient monument is currently being restored. Khorramabad, Iran . May 27, IRNA/ Behzad Salahvarzi.

