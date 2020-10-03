Iranian professor receives COMSTECH Patent Award

Sepideh Khoee, the faculty member of the School of Chemistry, College of Sciences, University of Tehran is the winner of the award.

COMSTECH was established by the Third Islamic Summit of the OIC held at Makkah (Mecca), Saudi Arabia in January 1981, the official website of the Committee reported.

The core mandate of COMSTECH is to strengthen cooperation among the OIC Member-States in science and technology (S&T), and enhance their capabilities through training in emerging areas, undertake follow-up actions and implementation of the resolutions of the OIC, and to draw up programs and submit proposals designed to increase the capability of the Muslim countries in science and technology (S&T).

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish