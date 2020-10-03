Oct 3, 2020, 2:21 PM
Collection of Iranian photographer on display in Serbia

Collection of Iranian photographer on display in Serbia

Bushehr, Oct 3, IRNA – Exhibit of Iranian photographer from Bushehr, southern Iran, Saad Arabzadeh is on display for a week at the National Exhibition in Serbia.

According to Bushehr Province Department of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Arabzadeh 's collection of photographs, entitled "The Role and The Wind" has been put on display from yesterday at the International Federation of Photography Exhibitions - The Exhibition Centre of the Fédération Internationale de l'Art Photographique' (FIAP) in Serbia.

The theme of the exhibition is focused on landscape and 40 works of Iranian Desert are on display.

The participants can take part in the exhibition online because of the coronavirus outbreak.

