Parisians hold protests on the eve of France-Israel football match

French supporters of Palestine gathered near Saint-Lazare train station and Stade de France stadium in the suburbs of the French capital to vent their anger on the eve of the France-Israel football clash which is supposed to be held tomorrow (Thursday) amid protests.

French police forces clashed with the protesters and used tear gas to disperse them.

Pro-Palestinian groups argue that the Zionist regime should be sanctioned and banned from all sporting events due to its genocide and crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

They also raise the question as why Russia was banned from participating in all sports events over its attack on Ukraine, but the Zionist regime, which has been condemned by many countries and international institutions for its brutalities against the Palestinian and Lebanese people, still has the right to participate in sports events?

Last week, Palestinian supporters held a massive demonstration at the French Football Federation (FFF) to demand the cancellation the match with the Zionist regime’s team.

The hall of the FFF was then adorned with Palestinian flags and placards, with some reading "No to the France-Israel match at Stade de France," while others proclaimed "Champions League of Genocide" and "FFF, Ban Israel."

Meanwhile, the Paris Police Chief warned about possible violence during the match which is scheduled within the framework of the UEFA Nations League, calling it a high-risk event.

The training place of the Zionist football team in Paris has been declared secret in order to avoid any untoward incident amid growing anti-Israel sentiment and concerns after the recent violent incidents in Amsterdam.

The police chief also confirmed that the security authorities are preparing for all possible scenarios, including the need to intervene inside the stadium, adding that extensive searches will be conducted to ensure the safety of the event.

Earlier Laurent Nunez in an interview announced a ban on carrying and flying Palestinians flag by spectators at the Stadium de France, saying only the French and Israeli flags will be there.

The police chief added that more than 4,000 security forces will be deployed in different areas of the city, including 2,500 police forces in and around the stadium.

4399