Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman hails IRNA’s valuable services

During today's (November 13) visit to IRNA, I got to know the distinguished professional, technical and expert capacities of the country's official news agency, Baghaei wrote in a message posted on his X social network on Thursday morning.

IRNA, which was first established under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with a history of nearly a century and with rich knowledge and experience in professional news reporting, has provided lasting and valuable services in the field of promoting public awareness and culture, his message said.

I would like to express my gratitude to my honorable brother, Mr. Jaberi Ansari, the CEO and all the experts and staff of IRNA for hosting this meeting, Baghaei said in his post that also contained several pictures showing his visit to the IRNA headquarters in Tehran.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that the 14th Iranian government considering the increasing importance of media in advancing foreign policy goals is determined to comprehensively strengthen public/media diplomacy.

