Zionist hooligans behind Amsterdam riots: Dutch Jewish group

Ana Joseph criticized the portrayal of criticisms against Israel as anti-Semitic and challenged the Dutch government and media's handling of the events, saying Zionist supporters were responsible for creating chaos and violent actions before and after the match between the Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam.

Joseph also noted that the Dutch media and government referred to these incidents as "anti-Semitism", but completely ignored the behavior of the Zionists and their attacks on civilians and their anti-Palestine and anti-Gaza slogans.

While accusing the Dutch authorities of adopting a policy of one roof and two airs in the implementation of laws, Joseph criticized the silence of the government on the violence of the supporters of the Zionist regime.

“The Dutch authorities pointed the finger of blame for the attacks and riots only at the Arab and Palestinian supporters and arrested dozens of them but no pro-Zionists was arrested”, she added.

"The Dutch government and media framed violence initiated by Israeli fans as anti-Semitism against them, likening it to a pogrom. This was not a pogrom," Joseph said and accused police of inaction and targeting Palestinian supporters rather than the disruptive fans, describing the approach as a "double standard."

The altercation started after some Zionists were found tearing up a Palestinian flag hanging on a building following the football match on November 7. In response, a group of Muslim youths confronted the Israelis, leading to a violent clash.

The Dutch authorities painted it anti-Semitism and detained pro-Palestinian supporters and gave a clean chit to Zionist perpetrators of the violence.

4399