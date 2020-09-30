Iran ambassador calls for peaceful settlement of Yerevan-Baku conflict

Mousavi made the remarks at a virtual meeting between Iranian and Azeri ministers of agriculture.

According to Iran's Embassy in Baku, Mousavi expressed Tehran's stance against occupation.

The ambassador also said Iran supports respect for countries' territorial integrity.

He further condemned the speculation raised by the media to damage friendly and brotherly relations between Tehran and Baku.

Earlier, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh has called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to end hostility, declare ceasefire and start negotiations to settle the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Khatibzadeh said that Iran uses all its capacities to settle conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Military way is not a sustainable solution of the dispute."

