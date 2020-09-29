Iran dismisses transfer of arms, forces to Armenia

Iran lamented the efforts of some third parties who are after destroying Iran's stance and reputation to achieve their goals in Azerbaijan, the statement added.

The main purpose of the propaganda is to destroy the brotherly and friendly relations of Iran and Azerbaijan, it further noted.

Recently, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has called on the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia to put an end to their clashes and launch a dialogue between the two states.

Conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region began following the breakdown of the Soviet Union in the late 1980s and lasted till approximately 1994, with both Armenia and Azerbaijan claiming this strategic territory. At that time, the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh had held a referendum boycotted by Azerbaijan where the people chose independence over joining either of the two countries.

