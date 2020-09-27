Foreign students to start courses in Chabahar University soon

Speaking to IRNA, Naser Abravesh said that necessary permits for admission of foreign students had earlier been issued.

He said that in line with its international objective which is to have interaction with foreign universities especially those in neighboring countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Oman, Chabahar University is to reinforce cultural, social, economic and tourism relations and exchange of students and professors.

He hailed Chabahar University's role with regard to creating entrepreneurship and training and practical courses.

Earlier, Abravesh told IRNA that signing MoU with Jami University of Afghanistan on developing scientific, research, technology and educational cooperation, prepared the grounds for Afghan students to study in Chabahar University.

He said that Chabahar University has received permission to give admission to foreign students through Organization of Student Affairs for the first time.

Afghan students will be granted scholarship by observing all educational regulations of the international department of Science, Research and Technology Ministry and Organization of Student Affairs, he added.

He noted that Chabahar University admits 100 Afghan top students in 22 fields through written tests and in-person interview.

