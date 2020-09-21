US defeat against Iran writing on the wall: Pakistani top editor

Hanif Khalid in an exclusive interview with IRNA on Monday referring to the recent US defeat against Iran at the UN Security Council, said that the United States has called for an arms embargo on Iran but failed to do so.

He said the defeat is the fate of the United States and after facing humiliation against Iran at the UNSC it is better for the US to withdraw from all kinds of illegal actions against Iran, which are also contrary to the global norms.

It is worth mentioning that Jang is the oldest newspaper of Pakistan which was founded 8 years before the formation of Pakistan. Jang was first published from Karachi and today it is being published simultaneously in all major cities of Pakistan.

Hanif Khalid, who has visited 80 countries so far, said he has visited Iran more than 10 times adding that he has traveled to many Iranian cities, including Tehran, with the top Pakistani leadership.

He noted the peace and security which the people of Iran enjoy is better than many other countries of the world.

He said that the Iranian people stood firm against the dictatorial system of the Shah and made exemplary sacrifices in their support to Imam Khomeini (RA) and led the Islamic Revolution to victory.

“Today Iranians are living in peace, because of the Islamic Revolution and the strong system in the country,” the journalist noted.

The editor of the daily Jang added that the founder of the Great Islamic Revolution of Iran, Imam Khomeini (RA) was the most influential Muslim leader in the world and in the region, and because of his wise leadership today Iran is overcoming all difficulties and facing even the toughest sanctions.

He added that the Iranian nation had decided that it would never accept Western arrogant behavior, especially US sanctions, would not bow against external pressure and end all problems through resistance.

Hanif Khalid went on to say the Islamic Republic of Iran is the only country in the world that crushed American power when the Iranians avenged their martyred General Qasem Soleimani.

"We were very sad about the martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani by the US, but felt happy when Iran avenged the blood of the martyr within five days and destroyed the US airbase in Iraq, Ain al-Assad, with missiles," he added.

** Arab rulers stabbed in the back of Muslims

Regarding the resumption of relations with the illegitimate Zionist regime in the region, the editor of the daily Jang said that by taking such a step, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain not only betrayed the Palestinian nation but also stabbed the Muslim Ummah in the back.

He added that it did not seem to be stopping here and US and Zionist rulers are trying to force other countries, especially Saudi Arabia, to do the same.

Hanif Khalid said that the UAE and Bahrain decided to restore relations with the illegitimate Zionist state and it is possible that soon the Saudi leadership will also start on the path of enhancing relations with the Zionist regime.

He added that a strong and clear position on the recent changes in the major countries of the Islamic world, including Iran and Pakistan, is very important. He said we will never recognize the illegitimate Zionist state but continue to support the liberation of Palestine and the aspirations of the people there.

** Urgent need to take practical steps against Islamophobia

Hanif Khalid strongly condemning the publication of the blasphemous caricature of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by a French magazine, Charlie Hebdo and the desecration of the Holy Quran in some European countries, stressed the need to take practical steps against the rising Islamophobia in the west.

He added many extremists in the West and the United States are enemies of Islam and Muslims.

The editor noted no effective measures have been taken to combat Islamophobia while Islamic rulers are limited to issuing condemnatory statements.

He emphasized that the unity of the Ummah is the only way to confront our common enemies.

Hanif Khalid added the Islamic Summit held in Kuala Lumpur last year was an important forum for Islamic solidarity and unity. He regretted that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan could not attend the conference due to the pressure of the Saudi leadership.

"Unfortunately, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League have not done much to prevent anti-Islamic conspiracies and for the rights of Muslims, so we believe that the major Muslim states, including Iran and Pakistan, should unite to confront challenges to Muslims,” said the senior journalist.

He viewed the steps that must be taken to defend Islamic values ​​and sanctities.

**Pak-Iran economic cooperation

Referring to the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, the senior Pakistani journalist lamented that despite two decades the project is still not completed and one of the main reasons behind this is the United States.

“The United States is against this project and the sole purpose of all such measures is that the US wants the continuation of energy crisis in Pakistan,” he noted.

He added that the US is not in favor of Pakistan using Iranian gas to end the energy crisis, which would further strengthen Pak-Iran relations.

Hanif Khalid said that unfortunately the IP project was not raised in the Pakistani parliament but it is expected that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan would take advantage of the golden opportunity to get easy and cheap energy from Iran confronting the American ambitions.

He stressed that Iranian gas would give a new life to industries in Pakistan, which would also keep the country's economy moving towards prosperity.

**Establishment of border markets a welcome step

Hanif Khalid appreciated the steps taken by the government of Pakistan and the army to improve the security of the border with Iran adding we need more serious measures to defeat the enemies of peace on the common borders, especially the scourge of terrorism.

He further said that border fencing would prevent illegal movement and miscreants would not misuse these areas.

The editor of the daily Jang welcomed the decision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to establish border markets with Iran and termed it as an important step.

He said that most of the necessities of the people of Balochistan come from Iran which is also available in other cities of the country so it is better to take measures to formalize this trade.

He was of the view the border markets would also provide employment opportunities for the younger generation in the region.

He added that the governments of Iran and Pakistan are expected to further promote economic exchanges, including cross-border trade, through joint cooperation.

