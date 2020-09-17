Iran to add over 10k beds to hospitals across country this year: Pres. Rouhani

Despite all economic pressures, the President noted, Iran has managed to prevent slowing down of heath development projects and even succeeded in pacing them up.

President Rouhani also opened 1400 Red Crescent centers all over Iran which aim to boost the country's readiness for rapid reaction at times of probable natural disasters.

The projects are located in Tehran, East Azarbaijan, Esfahan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Kordestan, Mazandaran, and Gilan provinces.

Razi Skin Hospital in Tehran is among the projects. It is 21,500 square meters and has 176 beds. The hospital has radiology, phototherapy, laboratory and chemotherapy wards among a number of others. It has provided jobs for 550 people so far.

The transplant center of Masih Daneshvari hospital, in northeastern Tehran, was also inaugurated today. It has 100 beds and covers a span of 5,600 square meters. It has provided 400 jobs.

President Rouhani also inaugurated a 295-bed hospital in the city of Khoi, in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan; a 235-bed hospital in Saqqez in the western Iran province of Kordestan; a 231-bed in Talesh, in Gilan province in north of the country; a 64-bed respiratory hospital in Zabol, in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan as well as a 224-bed hospital in Nohshahr in Mazandaran province, northern Iran.

