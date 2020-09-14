Sep 14, 2020, 2:11 PM
Iran completes most advanced domestically-made satellite

Tehran, Sept 14, IRNA – Iranian ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Monday that the final tests of the country’s most advanced domestically-made satellite have been carried out.

Azari Jahromi made the remarks speaking during a visit to an exhibition in the Iranian capital where the country's latest indigenized information technology achievements were put on display.

He said that Pars-1 Satellite will be delivered to the Iranian Space Agency next week.

From now on the experts of the Iranian Space Agency will focus on the construction of Nahid-2 Satellite which is a telecommunication satellite, the minister said.

Pars-1 Satellite is capable of taking images in the space at night.

