Iran completes most advanced domestically-made satellite

Azari Jahromi made the remarks speaking during a visit to an exhibition in the Iranian capital where the country's latest indigenized information technology achievements were put on display.

He said that Pars-1 Satellite will be delivered to the Iranian Space Agency next week.

From now on the experts of the Iranian Space Agency will focus on the construction of Nahid-2 Satellite which is a telecommunication satellite, the minister said.

Pars-1 Satellite is capable of taking images in the space at night.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish