Iran providing medical services to ships crossing Oman Sea

MRCC organizes, plans, and coordinates operations in its covered area through specialized maritime search and rescue software and hardware.

"Having received a message by Maritime Rescue Coordination Center ( MRCC) in Chabahar port, based on the request of the ship's medical assistance in the Oman Sea, Medical teams in Chabahar Port immediately coordinated the operation," Ebrahimi told IRNA.

He said that for example, medical services have been carried out to QUEEN1 ship in the Sea of Oman by the Maritime Search and Rescue Center of Chabahar Port.

Ebrahimi said that the request was sent to the coast relief team based on the ship to transport to the health centers in the city of Chabahar, pointing out that the request was received from the QUEEN1 of Panama.

In order to establish an internationally coordinated system for search and rescue of people in distress at sea, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) approved the International Convention on Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) in 1979, which entered into force in 1985.

This convention describes the structure of maritime rescue coordination centers (MRCCs), coastal coordination procedures, and the means for the cooperation of neighboring States for SAR operations at the regional level. Considering the location of this country and the requirements of the above-mentioned convention, the establishment of MRCCs seems necessary for assisting people in distress at sea and conducting SAR operations

