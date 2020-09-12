Loading, unloading non-oil goods almost doubled in Chabahar Port: Official

Chabahar, Iran's only ocean port, which is located by the Sea of Oman, is being developed further with Indian investment.

Importing basic commodities through Chabahar has increased by 330%, Aqaee said, adding that the port’s unique offers to the importers and exporters, as well as shipping lines, have driven investors toward Chabahar.

The strategic location of Chabahar has encouraged Iranian and foreign investors to use it for transport of goods, Aqaee said.

He said that Chabahar is well-equipped and modern, adding that the highest number of import of basic goods was that of wheat with 479,000 tons.

He said that compared to the same period last year, the volume of export through Chabahar Port has become 37-fold. Construction material, farming products, and perishable goods that are exported in refrigerated containers are a big part of exported goods through Chabahar Port.

Transit of goods has become 157-fold, which includes farming products, wheat, sugar, and food, he said, adding that Chabahar offers a 30% discount for Terminal Handling Charges (THC) for loading and unloading and a 50% discount for foreign transit containers, which is just a part of the ports offers.

Chabahar also offers an 87% for storage costs of transit containers and a 75% for storage costs of imported goods containers, also empty containers to load exported or transit goods have a three-month long exemption from storage costs, said the PMO managing director.

Aqaee also said that the government of Iran is paying special attention to further develop Chabahar Port and completing its infrastructures.

