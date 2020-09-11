Intruding US aircraft shooed away by Iran's Army drone from near naval drills zone

The Iranian Army in its statement said the aircraft, including P-8 Poseidon and MQ-9 and RQ-4 drones, were intercepted by domestically-manufactured Karrar turbojet-powered drone.

The statement added that on the second day of the exercises, dubbed Zolfaqar-99, the three aircraft entered the Air Defense Zone while they had already been monitored by the Iranian integrated air defense network from kilometers away.

Iran's Army said the aircraft left the drills area after the Karrar drone was launched.

It noted that the intruding aircraft were intercepted after they ignored warnings to stay away from the drills area.

The three-day joint war game is being carried out by young air and naval forces with the motto of "sustainable security under the shadow of deterrent power".

The drills are being held in a two-million-square-meter area to east of southern strategic Iranian part of Strait of Hormuz and Sea of Oman, and north of Indian Ocean.

Implementation of tactical plans, pursuing test of surface-to-surface cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, rocket launchers, drones, etc. are the main aims of the Army maneuver to defend territorial waters.

Another aim behind conducting Zolfaqar-99 maneuver is to monitor national airspace and the drills' area in order to face hostile targets.

