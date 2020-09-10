Fully Iran-made submarine makes debut in Zolfaqar-99 Maneuver

According to the army's Public Relations Department, the all-Iranian submarine 'Fateh' (conquerer) was used in the war game for the first time.

The reconnaissance and operational patrolling in the general zone of ​​the Zolfaqar-99 and presence in distant waters in the North Indian Ocean (up to 10 degrees orbit) were among the operations carried out by Fateh submarine during the exercise.

Fateh submarine is the first of its kind which was built in Iran and joined the southern fleet of the Navy in Bandar Abbas earlier in 2019.

Iranian Army is conducting main phase of Zolfaqar-99 maneuvers in the Sea of Oman, southern Iran, as of Thursday.

The three-day joint war game is being carried out by young air and naval forces with the motto of "sustainable security under the shadow of deterrent power".

The drills are being held in a two-million-square-meter area to east of southern strategic Iranian part of Strait of Hormuz and Sea of Oman, and north of Indian Ocean.

Implementation of tactical plans, pursuing test of surface-to-surface cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, rocket launchers, drones, etc. are the main aims of the Army maneuver to defend territorial waters.

Another aim behind conducting Zolfaqar-99 maneuver is to monitor national airspace and the drills' area in order to face hostile targets.

