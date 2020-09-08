AEOI chief: UNSC to comment on sabotage acts in Natanz nuclear site

"The Supreme National Security Council should comment on the perpetrators of sabotage acts at Natanz Nuclear Site," Salehi said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

He, meantime, pointed to reviewing the aspects of nuclear activities of the neighboring countries and said that the parliament's national security commission reviewed the dimensions of nuclear activities of the neighboring states.

Salehi reiterated that the United Arab Emirate (UAE) has launched its nuclear reactor and it is going to increase the number to four, and said, "Saudi Arabia has also taken serious decision to enter this field while Turkey is also having extensive efforts in relation to building a new nuclear power plant.

"The Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission is in liaison with the AEOI to study the security aspect of this issue," he added.

Touching on the recent sabotage acts in Natanz Nuclear Site, Salehi said that the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has already studied the case and everything is clear and the AEOI also started these measures in two phases since the beginning of the Sabotage acts.

He went on to say that in the first phase "we attempted to prepare the grounds for supplying the needed equipment and launching the manufacture of advanced centrifuges and in the second phase will take long strides".

Salehi underscored that the AEOI has decided to build much bigger and more modernized and wider halls near Natanz.

